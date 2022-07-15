Global HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Two-terminal HVDC System
Multi-terminal HVDC System (MTDC)
Segment by Application
Electric Power Transmission
Special Purpose Applications
By Company
ABB
Siemens
GE Grid Solutions
Toshiba
Sumitomo Electric Industries
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Two-terminal HVDC System
1.2.3 Multi-terminal HVDC System (MTDC)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electric Power Transmission
1.3.3 Special Purpose Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Industry Trends
2.3.2 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Drivers
2.3.3 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Challenges
2.3.4 HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top HVDC
