Power Quality Management Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Quality Management in global, including the following market information:
Global Power Quality Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Power Quality Management Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Power Quality Management companies in 2021 (%)
The global Power Quality Management market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reactive Power Compensation Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Power Quality Management include Schneider Electric, Hitachi ABB, Siemens, Delta, Shenghong, Suzhou ACTIONPOWER Power Supply Technology, Hubei Surpass Sun Electric, Nanjing Apaitek Science & Technology and Suzhou Industrial Park Heshun Electric, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Power Quality Management manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Power Quality Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Quality Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reactive Power Compensation Equipment
Active Filtering Equipment
Dynamic Voltage Regulator
Other
Global Power Quality Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Quality Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Generation/Transmission and Distribution
Home/Office
Ferrous Metallurgy
Renewable Energy
Chemical
Data Center
Rail
Medical
Semiconductor
Global Power Quality Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Power Quality Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Power Quality Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Power Quality Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Power Quality Management sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Power Quality Management sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Schneider Electric
Hitachi ABB
Siemens
Delta
Shenghong
Suzhou ACTIONPOWER Power Supply Technology
Hubei Surpass Sun Electric
Nanjing Apaitek Science & Technology
Suzhou Industrial Park Heshun Electric
In-Power Electric
Rongxin Industrial
Siyuan Electric
Rongxin Huike
Guilin Zhiyuan Power Electronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Power Quality Management Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Power Quality Management Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Power Quality Management Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Power Quality Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Power Quality Management Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Power Quality Management Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Power Quality Management Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Power Quality Management Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Power Quality Management Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Power Quality Management Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Power Quality Management Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Quality Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Quality Management Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Quality Management Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Power Quality Management Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Quality Management Companies
4 S
