Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
RFID asset tracking is a comprehensive asset tracking system that is designed to help managers and administrators gain the traceability, visibility, and control they need to more effectively and efficiently manage their most valued assets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems in Global, including the following market information:
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Active RFID Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems include GAO RFID, CYBRA Corporation, American Barcode and RFID, Coresonant Systems Pvt Limited, Omni-ID, Litum Group, Entigral Systems, Great Eastern Idtech Pvt and Roper Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Active RFID Type
Passive RFID Type
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Medical
Others
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GAO RFID
CYBRA Corporation
American Barcode and RFID
Coresonant Systems Pvt Limited
Omni-ID
Litum Group
Entigral Systems
Great Eastern Idtech Pvt
Roper Technologies
Orbcomm Inc
Bar Code Integrators(BCI)
RMS Omega Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Asset Tracking Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027