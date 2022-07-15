Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lithium-ion Battery
Lead-acid Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Family Backup Power
Industrial UPS
Unattended Equipment
Others
By Company
EnerSys
Samsung SDI
LG
Sonnen
Fronius
Toshiba
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Sumitomo Electric Industries
Enphase
SAFT
NEC Energy Solutions
BYD
Tianneng Battery
CALB
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery
1.2.3 Lead-acid Battery
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Family Backup Power
1.3.3 Industrial UPS
1.3.4 Unattended Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Production
2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 Australia
3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storag
