Online Therapy Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Online therapy, also known as telepsychology, telemental health, internet therapy, or online-counseling, is a growing trend in the behavioral health world. Through online therapy, mental health providers are able to work with clients using therapeutic interventions over the internet. Online therapy can be offered via video, telephone, and texting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Online Therapy Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Online Therapy Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Online Therapy Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Online Therapy Services include ThriveTalk, BetterHelp, ReGain, TalkSpace, Breakthrough and MDLive, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Online Therapy Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Online Therapy Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychodynamic Therapy

Personal Centered Therapy

Global Online Therapy Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Online Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Global Online Therapy Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Online Therapy Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Online Therapy Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Online Therapy Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ThriveTalk

BetterHelp

ReGain

TalkSpace

Breakthrough

MDLive

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Online Therapy Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Online Therapy Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Online Therapy Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Online Therapy Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Online Therapy Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Online Therapy Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Online Therapy Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Online Therapy Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Online Therapy Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Online Therapy Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Therapy Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Online Therapy Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Online Therapy Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

