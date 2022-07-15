Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Residential Solar Energy Storage market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Residential Solar Energy Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Li-Ion
Lead-Acid
Segment by Application
Collective House
Detached House
By Company
Tesla
LG Chem
East Penn Manufacturing
Sonnen
A123 Systems
Panasonic
Electriq Power
Enphase Energy
Exide Technologies
E-On Batteries
Samsung SDI
Saft
HOPPECKE Batterien
BYD
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Residential Solar Energy Storage Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Li-Ion
1.2.3 Lead-Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Collective House
1.3.3 Detached House
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production
2.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Residential Solar Energy Storage Sales by Region
3.4.1 G
