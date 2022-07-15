Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Direct-to-consumer (DTC) laboratory testing, also known as direct access testing, permits consumers to order laboratory tests directly from a laboratory without necessarily having to work with their healthcare provider. These test results may be used to monitor an existing health condition, identify a previously unknown medical disorder, or provide data regarding personal health characteristics. DTC laboratory testing is a key element of ongoing efforts to increase individuals? engagement in managing their healthcare, and it is critical that DTC test results are accurate and well understood. Laboratory professionals play a vital role in this process.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing include Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, 23 and Me, Any Lab Test Now, Color Genomics, Pathway Genomics, Konica Minolta and Myriad Genetics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Routine Clinical Laboratory Testing
Medical Genetic Laboratory Testing
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Health
Genetic
Others
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Direct-to-Consumer Laboratory Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quest Diagnostics
LabCorp
23 and Me
Any Lab Test Now
Color Genomics
Pathway Genomics
Konica Minolta
Myriad Genetics
