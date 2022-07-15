Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Healthcare devices contract manufacturing is the practice of hiring a third party for different business purposes such as manufacturing, supply chain management, prototyping, and product designing. They help the OEM to decrease their production time and labor cost. Outsourcing of medical devices is comparatively a new concept to concentrate on the core skills of the business, such as technological and clinical advances. They have the ability to provide different services such as regulatory affair services, product testing, product maintenance services, product design & development, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Finished Goods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing include Flex, Jabil, Heraeus Holding, Integer, Sanmina, Plexus, TE Con??nectivity, Celestica and Tecomet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Finished Goods
Electronics
Raw Materials
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cardiology
Diagnostic Imaging
Orthopedic
IVD
Others
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Flex
Jabil
Heraeus Holding
Integer
Sanmina
Plexus
TE Con??nectivity
Celestica
Tecomet
PPD
Cardinal Health
Eurofins Scientific
Intertek Group
SGS SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global and Japan Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027