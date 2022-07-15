Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Healthcare devices contract manufacturing is the practice of hiring a third party for different business purposes such as manufacturing, supply chain management, prototyping, and product designing. They help the OEM to decrease their production time and labor cost. Outsourcing of medical devices is comparatively a new concept to concentrate on the core skills of the business, such as technological and clinical advances. They have the ability to provide different services such as regulatory affair services, product testing, product maintenance services, product design & development, product maintenance services, and contract manufacturing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Finished Goods Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing include Flex, Jabil, Heraeus Holding, Integer, Sanmina, Plexus, TE Con??nectivity, Celestica and Tecomet, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Others

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Flex

Jabil

Heraeus Holding

Integer

Sanmina

Plexus

TE Con??nectivity

Celestica

Tecomet

PPD

Cardinal Health

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

SGS SA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Healthcare Device Contract Manufacturing Players in Global Market



