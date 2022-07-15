Global Wood Utility Poles Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Wood Utility Poles market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood Utility Poles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 40 Ft
40~70 Ft
Above 70 Ft
Segment by Application
Power Industry
Communications Industry
Others
By Company
Stella-Jones
Koppers
Cobb Lumber
R?B Timber Group
American Timber and Steel
Bell Lumber?Pole
Brown Wood Preserving
A Meredith Schneider Co.
Cox Industries
Valmont Industries (Tehomet)
World Hardwood
EuroPole Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood Utility Poles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 40 Ft
1.2.3 40~70 Ft
1.2.4 Above 70 Ft
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Power Industry
1.3.3 Communications Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood Utility Poles Production
2.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood Utility Poles Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood Utility Poles Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood Utility Poles Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood Utility Poles Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood Utility Poles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Wood Utility Poles Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Wood Utility Poles Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Wood Utility Poles Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Wood Utility Poles by Region (2023-2028)
