Stand Alone Inverter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Stand-alone inverter or off-grid inverters is designed for remote stand-alone application or off-grid power system with battery backup where the inverter draws its DC power from batteries charged by PV array and converts to AC power.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stand Alone Inverter in global, including the following market information:
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stand Alone Inverter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stand Alone Inverter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Phase Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stand Alone Inverter include CE+T, Must Energy Group, GROWATT, Veichi, Layer Electronics, Latronics, Eaton, LEONICS and PPS Enviro Power, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Stand Alone Inverter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Phase
Three Phase
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Office
Telecom & Professional Installations
Fuel Stations
Rural Electrification
Banking Institutes/ATMs
Remote Properties
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stand Alone Inverter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stand Alone Inverter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stand Alone Inverter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stand Alone Inverter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CE+T
Must Energy Group
GROWATT
Veichi
Layer Electronics
Latronics
Eaton
LEONICS
PPS Enviro Power
TBB Power
Zhejiang Sandi Electric
Nanyang Han Feng Yuan Technology
Shenzhen Sunray Power
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Stand Alone Inverter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Stand Alone Inverter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Stand Alone Inverter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Stand Alone Inverter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Stand Alone Inverter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Stand Alone Inverter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Stand Alone Inverter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Stand Alone Inverter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Stand Alone Inverter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Stand Alone Inverter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Stand Alone Inverter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Stand Alone Inverter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand Alone Inverter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Stand Alone Inverter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Stand Alone Inverter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports: