AC Filtering Capacitors Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

AC Filtering Capacitors are found in power converter circuits for filtering harmonic content in the input and output signals as a voltage modifier in communication cells.

This report contains market size and forecasts of AC Filtering Capacitors in global, including the following market information:

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five AC Filtering Capacitors companies in 2021 (%)

The global AC Filtering Capacitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminum Case Package AC Filtering Capacitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AC Filtering Capacitors include Nichicon, Panasonic, TDK Electronics, Shizuki Electric, WIMA GmbH, KESHENG Electronic, Vishay, CSD Capacitor and CABO Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AC Filtering Capacitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminum Case Package AC Filtering Capacitors

Plastic Case Package AC Filtering Capacitors

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Converters

Inverters

Others

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AC Filtering Capacitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AC Filtering Capacitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies AC Filtering Capacitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies AC Filtering Capacitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nichicon

Panasonic

TDK Electronics

Shizuki Electric

WIMA GmbH

KESHENG Electronic

Vishay

CSD Capacitor

CABO Electronics

KEMET (YAGEO Corporation)

Cornell Dubilier (CDE)

EACO Capacitor Inc

CRC New Energy

ZEZ SILKO

Anhui Tongfeng Electronics

Shenzhen Jiamingxing Capacitor

Zhongshan Epers Electrical Appliance

Yuhua Electronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AC Filtering Capacitors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AC Filtering Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AC Filtering Capacitors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global AC Filtering Capacitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 AC Filtering Capacitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers AC Filtering Capacitors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Filtering Capacitors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 AC Filtering Capacitors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AC Filtering Capacitors Companies

4 Sights by Product

