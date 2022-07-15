Nurse Scheduling Software Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Nurse Scheduling Software Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Nurse Scheduling Software Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Nurse Scheduling Software market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Nurse Scheduling Software market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nurse Scheduling Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Nurse Scheduling Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Nurse Scheduling Software Market Segment by Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Nurse Scheduling Software Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

The report on the Nurse Scheduling Software market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Staff Bridge

Deputy

Shiftboard

TrackSmart

Shift Administrators

API Healthcare

eSolve

Intrigma

NurseGrid Manager

Schedule360

ShiftWizard

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Nurse Scheduling Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Nurse Scheduling Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Nurse Scheduling Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Nurse Scheduling Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Nurse Scheduling Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nurse Scheduling Software Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nurse Scheduling Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nurse Scheduling Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nurse Scheduling Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nurse Scheduling Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nurse Scheduling Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nurse Scheduling Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Staff Bridge

7.1.1 Staff Bridge Company Details

7.1.2 Staff Bridge Business Overview

7.1.3 Staff Bridge Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.1.4 Staff Bridge Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Staff Bridge Recent Development

7.2 Deputy

7.2.1 Deputy Company Details

7.2.2 Deputy Business Overview

7.2.3 Deputy Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.2.4 Deputy Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Deputy Recent Development

7.3 Shiftboard

7.3.1 Shiftboard Company Details

7.3.2 Shiftboard Business Overview

7.3.3 Shiftboard Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.3.4 Shiftboard Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Shiftboard Recent Development

7.4 TrackSmart

7.4.1 TrackSmart Company Details

7.4.2 TrackSmart Business Overview

7.4.3 TrackSmart Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.4.4 TrackSmart Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 TrackSmart Recent Development

7.5 Shift Administrators

7.5.1 Shift Administrators Company Details

7.5.2 Shift Administrators Business Overview

7.5.3 Shift Administrators Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.5.4 Shift Administrators Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Shift Administrators Recent Development

7.6 API Healthcare

7.6.1 API Healthcare Company Details

7.6.2 API Healthcare Business Overview

7.6.3 API Healthcare Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.6.4 API Healthcare Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 API Healthcare Recent Development

7.7 eSolve

7.7.1 eSolve Company Details

7.7.2 eSolve Business Overview

7.7.3 eSolve Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.7.4 eSolve Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 eSolve Recent Development

7.8 Intrigma

7.8.1 Intrigma Company Details

7.8.2 Intrigma Business Overview

7.8.3 Intrigma Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.8.4 Intrigma Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Intrigma Recent Development

7.9 NurseGrid Manager

7.9.1 NurseGrid Manager Company Details

7.9.2 NurseGrid Manager Business Overview

7.9.3 NurseGrid Manager Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.9.4 NurseGrid Manager Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 NurseGrid Manager Recent Development

7.10 Schedule360

7.10.1 Schedule360 Company Details

7.10.2 Schedule360 Business Overview

7.10.3 Schedule360 Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.10.4 Schedule360 Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Schedule360 Recent Development

7.11 ShiftWizard

7.11.1 ShiftWizard Company Details

7.11.2 ShiftWizard Business Overview

7.11.3 ShiftWizard Nurse Scheduling Software Introduction

7.11.4 ShiftWizard Revenue in Nurse Scheduling Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 ShiftWizard Recent Development

