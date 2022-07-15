Construction Management Software Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Construction Management Software Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Construction Management Software Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Construction Management Software market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Construction Management Software market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Construction Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Construction Management Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163240/construction-management-software

Construction Management Software Market Segment by Type

Cloud-based Construction Management Software

On-premises Construction Management Software

Construction Management Software Market Segment by Application

Contractors

Owners

Managers

Engineers and Architects

Builders

The report on the Construction Management Software market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Autodesk

Procore

Oracle

Trimble

Sage

Bentley Systems

Fieldwire

Jonas

Buildertrend

eSUB

CoConstruc

PENTA

CMiC

RedTeam

Bluebeam

Jinshi Software

Glodon

Yonyou

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Construction Management Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Construction Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Construction Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Construction Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Construction Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Construction Management Software Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Construction Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Construction Management Software Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Construction Management Software Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Construction Management Software Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Construction Management Software Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Construction Management Software Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Construction Management Software Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Construction Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Construction Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Construction Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Construction Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Construction Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Construction Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Construction Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Construction Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Autodesk

7.1.1 Autodesk Company Details

7.1.2 Autodesk Business Overview

7.1.3 Autodesk Construction Management Software Introduction

7.1.4 Autodesk Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Autodesk Recent Development

7.2 Procore

7.2.1 Procore Company Details

7.2.2 Procore Business Overview

7.2.3 Procore Construction Management Software Introduction

7.2.4 Procore Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Procore Recent Development

7.3 Oracle

7.3.1 Oracle Company Details

7.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.3.3 Oracle Construction Management Software Introduction

7.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.4 Trimble

7.4.1 Trimble Company Details

7.4.2 Trimble Business Overview

7.4.3 Trimble Construction Management Software Introduction

7.4.4 Trimble Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Trimble Recent Development

7.5 Sage

7.5.1 Sage Company Details

7.5.2 Sage Business Overview

7.5.3 Sage Construction Management Software Introduction

7.5.4 Sage Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Sage Recent Development

7.6 Bentley Systems

7.6.1 Bentley Systems Company Details

7.6.2 Bentley Systems Business Overview

7.6.3 Bentley Systems Construction Management Software Introduction

7.6.4 Bentley Systems Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Bentley Systems Recent Development

7.7 Fieldwire

7.7.1 Fieldwire Company Details

7.7.2 Fieldwire Business Overview

7.7.3 Fieldwire Construction Management Software Introduction

7.7.4 Fieldwire Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Fieldwire Recent Development

7.8 Jonas

7.8.1 Jonas Company Details

7.8.2 Jonas Business Overview

7.8.3 Jonas Construction Management Software Introduction

7.8.4 Jonas Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Jonas Recent Development

7.9 Buildertrend

7.9.1 Buildertrend Company Details

7.9.2 Buildertrend Business Overview

7.9.3 Buildertrend Construction Management Software Introduction

7.9.4 Buildertrend Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Buildertrend Recent Development

7.10 eSUB

7.10.1 eSUB Company Details

7.10.2 eSUB Business Overview

7.10.3 eSUB Construction Management Software Introduction

7.10.4 eSUB Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 eSUB Recent Development

7.11 CoConstruc

7.11.1 CoConstruc Company Details

7.11.2 CoConstruc Business Overview

7.11.3 CoConstruc Construction Management Software Introduction

7.11.4 CoConstruc Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 CoConstruc Recent Development

7.12 PENTA

7.12.1 PENTA Company Details

7.12.2 PENTA Business Overview

7.12.3 PENTA Construction Management Software Introduction

7.12.4 PENTA Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 PENTA Recent Development

7.13 CMiC

7.13.1 CMiC Company Details

7.13.2 CMiC Business Overview

7.13.3 CMiC Construction Management Software Introduction

7.13.4 CMiC Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 CMiC Recent Development

7.14 RedTeam

7.14.1 RedTeam Company Details

7.14.2 RedTeam Business Overview

7.14.3 RedTeam Construction Management Software Introduction

7.14.4 RedTeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 RedTeam Recent Development

7.15 Bluebeam

7.15.1 Bluebeam Company Details

7.15.2 Bluebeam Business Overview

7.15.3 Bluebeam Construction Management Software Introduction

7.15.4 Bluebeam Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Bluebeam Recent Development

7.16 Jinshi Software

7.16.1 Jinshi Software Company Details

7.16.2 Jinshi Software Business Overview

7.16.3 Jinshi Software Construction Management Software Introduction

7.16.4 Jinshi Software Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Jinshi Software Recent Development

7.17 Glodon

7.17.1 Glodon Company Details

7.17.2 Glodon Business Overview

7.17.3 Glodon Construction Management Software Introduction

7.17.4 Glodon Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Glodon Recent Development

7.18 Yonyou

7.18.1 Yonyou Company Details

7.18.2 Yonyou Business Overview

7.18.3 Yonyou Construction Management Software Introduction

7.18.4 Yonyou Revenue in Construction Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Yonyou Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163240/construction-management-software

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States