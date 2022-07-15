Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Natural Killer Cell Therapy market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Natural Killer Cell Therapy market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Natural Killer Cell Therapy market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Natural Killer Cell Therapy market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163218/natural-killer-cell-therapy

Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Segment by Type

NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Segment by Application

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Others

The report on the Natural Killer Cell Therapy market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Nektar Therapeutics

Innate Pharma SA

Affimed

Chipscreen Biosciences

Glycostem Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Kiadis Pharma

Nkarta Therapeutics

NantKwest

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Natural Killer Cell Therapy consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Natural Killer Cell Therapy market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Natural Killer Cell Therapy manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Natural Killer Cell Therapy with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Natural Killer Cell Therapy submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Natural Killer Cell Therapy Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cell Therapy Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nektar Therapeutics

7.1.1 Nektar Therapeutics Company Details

7.1.2 Nektar Therapeutics Business Overview

7.1.3 Nektar Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.1.4 Nektar Therapeutics Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Nektar Therapeutics Recent Development

7.2 Innate Pharma SA

7.2.1 Innate Pharma SA Company Details

7.2.2 Innate Pharma SA Business Overview

7.2.3 Innate Pharma SA Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.2.4 Innate Pharma SA Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Innate Pharma SA Recent Development

7.3 Affimed

7.3.1 Affimed Company Details

7.3.2 Affimed Business Overview

7.3.3 Affimed Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.3.4 Affimed Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Affimed Recent Development

7.4 Chipscreen Biosciences

7.4.1 Chipscreen Biosciences Company Details

7.4.2 Chipscreen Biosciences Business Overview

7.4.3 Chipscreen Biosciences Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.4.4 Chipscreen Biosciences Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Chipscreen Biosciences Recent Development

7.5 Glycostem Therapeutics

7.5.1 Glycostem Therapeutics Company Details

7.5.2 Glycostem Therapeutics Business Overview

7.5.3 Glycostem Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.5.4 Glycostem Therapeutics Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Glycostem Therapeutics Recent Development

7.6 Fate Therapeutics

7.6.1 Fate Therapeutics Company Details

7.6.2 Fate Therapeutics Business Overview

7.6.3 Fate Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.6.4 Fate Therapeutics Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Fate Therapeutics Recent Development

7.7 Dragonfly Therapeutics

7.7.1 Dragonfly Therapeutics Company Details

7.7.2 Dragonfly Therapeutics Business Overview

7.7.3 Dragonfly Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.7.4 Dragonfly Therapeutics Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Dragonfly Therapeutics Recent Development

7.8 Kiadis Pharma

7.8.1 Kiadis Pharma Company Details

7.8.2 Kiadis Pharma Business Overview

7.8.3 Kiadis Pharma Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.8.4 Kiadis Pharma Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kiadis Pharma Recent Development

7.9 Nkarta Therapeutics

7.9.1 Nkarta Therapeutics Company Details

7.9.2 Nkarta Therapeutics Business Overview

7.9.3 Nkarta Therapeutics Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.9.4 Nkarta Therapeutics Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Nkarta Therapeutics Recent Development

7.10 NantKwest

7.10.1 NantKwest Company Details

7.10.2 NantKwest Business Overview

7.10.3 NantKwest Natural Killer Cell Therapy Introduction

7.10.4 NantKwest Revenue in Natural Killer Cell Therapy Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 NantKwest Recent Development

Any questions about the report, please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/163218/natural-killer-cell-therapy

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Company Profiles:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States