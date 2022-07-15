Insights on the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

Insights on the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Market Report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single Layer Water Barrier Tape accounting for % of the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Power Cable was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Scope and Market Size

Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366324/semi-conductive-waterproof-tape

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the Global and United States Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Who are the key players of the Global and United States Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape?

Segments Covered in the Report

Segment by Type

Single Layer Water Barrier Tape

Double Layer Water Barrier Tape

Segment by Application

Power Cable

Communication Cable

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ScapaGroup

ChhaperiaInternationalCompany

HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd.

StarMaterials

JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD

Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd.

Loypos

GURFIL

Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Market Size by Region

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ScapaGroup

7.1.1 ScapaGroup Corporation Information

7.1.2 ScapaGroup Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ScapaGroup Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ScapaGroup Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 ScapaGroup Recent Development

7.2 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany

7.2.1 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany Corporation Information

7.2.2 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 ChhaperiaInternationalCompany Recent Development

7.3 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd.

7.3.1 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd. Corporation Information

7.3.2 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 HanyuCableMaterialsCo.Ltd. Recent Development

7.4 StarMaterials

7.4.1 StarMaterials Corporation Information

7.4.2 StarMaterials Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 StarMaterials Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 StarMaterials Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 StarMaterials Recent Development

7.5 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD

7.5.1 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD Corporation Information

7.5.2 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 JINYANGTECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD Recent Development

7.6 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Yangzhou Tengfei Cable Electrical Material Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.7 Loypos

7.7.1 Loypos Corporation Information

7.7.2 Loypos Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Loypos Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Loypos Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Loypos Recent Development

7.8 GURFIL

7.8.1 GURFIL Corporation Information

7.8.2 GURFIL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 GURFIL Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 GURFIL Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 GURFIL Recent Development

7.9 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd.

7.9.1 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Nantong Network Communication Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.10 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd.

7.10.1 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Suzhou Kaiying Industrial Materials Co., Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd.

7.11.1 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd. Semi-conductive Waterproof Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Hongshi Electric Co., Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/366324/semi-conductive-waterproof-tape

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States