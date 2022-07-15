Waterproof Fabrics Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States Waterproof Fabrics Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Waterproof Fabrics Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Waterproof Fabrics market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Waterproof Fabrics market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Waterproof Fabrics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Waterproof Fabrics market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Waterproof Fabrics Market Segment by Type

Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Non-Breathable Waterproof Fabrics

Waterproof Fabrics Market Segment by Application

Clothing

Shoes

Tents

Tarpaulins

Others

The report on the Waterproof Fabrics market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

DSM

Toray Industries

Porelle Membranes

Lafayette USA Corp

Anand Fabrics

Carrington Textiles

Polartec Neoshell

Finetex EnE

Gore

Performax

Sympatex

Swmintl

Arkema

Derekduck

Dentik

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global Waterproof Fabrics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Waterproof Fabrics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Waterproof Fabrics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Waterproof Fabrics with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Waterproof Fabrics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Waterproof Fabrics Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Waterproof Fabrics Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Waterproof Fabrics Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Waterproof Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproof Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Waterproof Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Waterproof Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproof Fabrics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DSM

7.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.1.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DSM Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DSM Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.1.5 DSM Recent Development

7.2 Toray Industries

7.2.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

7.2.2 Toray Industries Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Toray Industries Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.2.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

7.3 Porelle Membranes

7.3.1 Porelle Membranes Corporation Information

7.3.2 Porelle Membranes Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Porelle Membranes Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.3.5 Porelle Membranes Recent Development

7.4 Lafayette USA Corp

7.4.1 Lafayette USA Corp Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lafayette USA Corp Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lafayette USA Corp Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.4.5 Lafayette USA Corp Recent Development

7.5 Anand Fabrics

7.5.1 Anand Fabrics Corporation Information

7.5.2 Anand Fabrics Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Anand Fabrics Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.5.5 Anand Fabrics Recent Development

7.6 Carrington Textiles

7.6.1 Carrington Textiles Corporation Information

7.6.2 Carrington Textiles Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Carrington Textiles Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.6.5 Carrington Textiles Recent Development

7.7 Polartec Neoshell

7.7.1 Polartec Neoshell Corporation Information

7.7.2 Polartec Neoshell Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Polartec Neoshell Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.7.5 Polartec Neoshell Recent Development

7.8 Finetex EnE

7.8.1 Finetex EnE Corporation Information

7.8.2 Finetex EnE Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Finetex EnE Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.8.5 Finetex EnE Recent Development

7.9 Gore

7.9.1 Gore Corporation Information

7.9.2 Gore Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Gore Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Gore Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.9.5 Gore Recent Development

7.10 Performax

7.10.1 Performax Corporation Information

7.10.2 Performax Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Performax Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Performax Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.10.5 Performax Recent Development

7.11 Sympatex

7.11.1 Sympatex Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sympatex Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sympatex Waterproof Fabrics Products Offered

7.11.5 Sympatex Recent Development

7.12 Swmintl

7.12.1 Swmintl Corporation Information

7.12.2 Swmintl Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Swmintl Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Swmintl Products Offered

7.12.5 Swmintl Recent Development

7.13 Arkema

7.13.1 Arkema Corporation Information

7.13.2 Arkema Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Arkema Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Arkema Products Offered

7.13.5 Arkema Recent Development

7.14 Derekduck

7.14.1 Derekduck Corporation Information

7.14.2 Derekduck Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Derekduck Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Derekduck Products Offered

7.14.5 Derekduck Recent Development

7.15 Dentik

7.15.1 Dentik Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dentik Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dentik Waterproof Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dentik Products Offered

7.15.5 Dentik Recent Development

