Wave Energy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wave energy (or wave energy) is the transmission and capture of energy by ocean surface waves. The captured energy is then used for all sorts of useful tasks, including generating electricity, desalination of seawater and pumping water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wave Energy in Global, including the following market information:

Global Wave Energy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wave Energy market was valued at 55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 157 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oscillating Water Column Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wave Energy include Ocean Power Technologies, Eco Wave Power, Carnegie Clean Energy, Sinn Power, Amog Consulting, Nemos, Oceanenergy, Wave Swell and Aws Ocean Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wave Energy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wave Energy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oscillating Water Column

Oscillating Body Converters

Overtopping Converters

Global Wave Energy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desalination

Power Generation

Environmental Protection

Other

Global Wave Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wave Energy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wave Energy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ocean Power Technologies

Eco Wave Power

Carnegie Clean Energy

Sinn Power

Amog Consulting

Nemos

Oceanenergy

Wave Swell

Aws Ocean Energy

Corpower Ocean

Limerick Wave

Arrecife Energy Systems

Accumulated Ocean Energy

