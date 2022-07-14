Wave Energy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wave energy (or wave energy) is the transmission and capture of energy by ocean surface waves. The captured energy is then used for all sorts of useful tasks, including generating electricity, desalination of seawater and pumping water.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wave Energy in Global, including the following market information:
Global Wave Energy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wave Energy market was valued at 55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 157 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oscillating Water Column Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wave Energy include Ocean Power Technologies, Eco Wave Power, Carnegie Clean Energy, Sinn Power, Amog Consulting, Nemos, Oceanenergy, Wave Swell and Aws Ocean Energy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wave Energy companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wave Energy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oscillating Water Column
Oscillating Body Converters
Overtopping Converters
Global Wave Energy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Desalination
Power Generation
Environmental Protection
Other
Global Wave Energy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Wave Energy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wave Energy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wave Energy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ocean Power Technologies
Eco Wave Power
Carnegie Clean Energy
Sinn Power
Amog Consulting
Nemos
Oceanenergy
Wave Swell
Aws Ocean Energy
Corpower Ocean
Limerick Wave
Arrecife Energy Systems
Accumulated Ocean Energy
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wave Energy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wave Energy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wave Energy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wave Energy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wave Energy Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wave Energy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wave Energy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wave Energy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Wave Energy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Wave Energy Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave Energy Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wave Energy Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wave Energy Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Wave Energy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Oscillating Water Column
4.1.3 Oscillating Body
