Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminium conductor steel-reinforced cable (ACSR) is a type of high-capacity, high-strength stranded conductor typically used in overhead power lines. The outer strands are high-purity aluminium, chosen for its good conductivity, low weight and low cost.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) in global, including the following market information:
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ASCR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) include Southwire, Apar Industries, ZTT, Prysmian, Nexans, Henan Tong-Da Cable, Aberdare Cables, Oman Cables and Bekaert, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
ASCR
ACSR/AW
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Low Voltage
Medium Voltage
High Voltage
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Southwire
Apar Industries
ZTT
Prysmian
Nexans
Henan Tong-Da Cable
Aberdare Cables
Oman Cables
Bekaert
Hengtong Group
Universal Cable
3M
Diamond Power Infrastructure
Lamifil
LUMPI BERNDORF
Eland Cables
Kelani Cables
Jeddah Cables
Cabcon India
Alcon
Midal Cables
Priority Wire & Cable
Zhengzhou JINYUAN Wire and Cable
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and China Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Sales Market Report 2021
Global Aluminum Conductor Steel Reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market Research Report 2021