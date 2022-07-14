Rofecoxib Market Insights Forecast to 2028
Rofecoxib market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rofecoxib market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Oral Suspension.
Tablet-Form
Segment by Application
Osteoarthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
Acute Pain Conditions
Migraine
Dysmenorrhea
By Company
Merck
Chengdu Meinkai Chemical Co. LTD
Wuhan Xinxin Jiali Biotechnology Co. LTD
Hubei TuoChu Kang Yuan Pharmaceutical Chemical Co. LTD
Pfizer
Tremeau
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rofecoxib Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rofecoxib Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oral Suspension.
1.2.3 Tablet-Form
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rofecoxib Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Osteoarthritis
1.3.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis
1.3.4 Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis
1.3.5 Acute Pain Conditions
1.3.6 Migraine
1.3.7 Dysmenorrhea
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rofecoxib Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Rofecoxib Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rofecoxib Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Rofecoxib Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Rofecoxib Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Rofecoxib by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Rofecoxib Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Rofecoxib Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Rofecoxib Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Rofecoxib Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Rofecoxib Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Rofecoxib Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
