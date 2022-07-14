2022-2027 Global and Regional Composite Insulators Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
The global Composite Insulators market was valued at 2596.62 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Composite Insulators are special insulation controls, which include ?core? and ?housing?. The core is usually made of resin-impregnated glass fibers. The housing can be manufactured from a variety of materials including elastomers, resins, or fluorocarbons. Compared with ceramic insulators and glass insulators, composite insulators are less costly, lighter in weight, and have excellent hydrophobic capability.The Composite Insulators industry concentration is scattered; there are about 29 mainly manufacturers in the world, and the products mainly from China and Europe.
By Market Verdors:
SEVES
Lapp Insulators
Pfisterer
INAEL Elactrical
Gruppo Bonomi
ABB
Saver Group
MR
FCI
SIEMENS
Exel Composites
ZAPEL
Goldstone Infratech
YAMUNA
Shenma Power
PINGGAO Group
Shandong Taiguang
China XD Group
CYG insulator Co
LIWANG
Dalian Insulator Group
NANJING CATALOG
HUACI
JIANGDONG FITTINGS
MPC
ORIENT POWER
WISH
Pomanique
CNCTCO
By Types:
Suspension Composite Insulators
Line Post Composite Insulators
Braced Line Post Composite Insulators
Horizontal Vee Composite Insulators
Pivoting Braced Post Composite Insulators
Insulated Cross-arm Composite Insulators
By Applications:
Low Voltage Line
High Voltage Line
Power Plants, Substations
