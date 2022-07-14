Global Urban Gas Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Natural Gas
Manufactured Gas
Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Public Building
Manufacturing Industries
Others
By Company
China Resources Gas
Beijing Gas Group Company Limited
China Gas Holdings Ltd
ENN Energy Holdings Limited
Towngas
Tianjin Energy Investment Group Co., Ltd
Sino Gas & Energy Holdings
PetroChina Kunlun Gas
Tian Lun Gas Group
China Oil And Gas Group
Shenzhen Gas Corporation Ltd
Shanxi Provincial Natural Gas Co., Ltd
Xinjiang Haoyuan Natural Gas Co. Ltd
Changchun Gas Co., Ltd
CPC Jinhong Energy Investment Co., Ltd
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Urban Gas Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Urban Gas
1.2 Urban Gas Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Urban Gas Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Natural Gas
1.2.3 Manufactured Gas
1.2.4 Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG)
1.3 Urban Gas Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Urban Gas Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Public Building
1.3.5 Manufacturing Industries
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Urban Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Urban Gas Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Urban Gas Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Urban Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Urban Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Urban Gas Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Urban Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Urban Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Urban Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Urban Gas Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.5 Manufacturers Urban Gas P
