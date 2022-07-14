Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

A tunnel boring machine (TBM) is a machine used to excavate tunnels with a circular cross section through a variety of soil and rock strata. They may also be used for micro tunneling. In Japan and China, The machines used for soil are called shield tunneling machines and machines used for hard rock are called tunnel boring machine. But in Europe and USA, they are called the same name tunnel boring machine. The research we did include all of them.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) in Europe market, especially in Germany, UK, France, Russia, and Italy. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/europe-tunnel-boring-machine-2028-407

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Herrenknecht

CRTG

CRCHI

Robbins

Tianhe

LNSS

Komatsu

Mitsubishi

NHI

Kawasaki

IHI

Terratec

SELI

Tianye Tolian

Hitachi Zosen

Xugong Kaigong

STEC

JIMT

Market Segment by Countries, covering

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Market Segment by Type, covers

Earth Pressure Balance Machines

Slurry Shield (SS)

Shielded Type TBMs

Open Type TBMs

Mixshield

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

City Rail System

Railway and Highway

Municipal Engineering

Others

There are 17 Chapters to deeply display the Europe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Europe, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Europe market by countries, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 12, Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

Chapter 14, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 15, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

Chapter 16 and 17, to describe Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/europe-tunnel-boring-machine-2028-407

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Earth Pressure Balance Machines

1.2.2 Slurry Shield (SS)

1.2.3 Shielded Type TBMs

1.2.4 Open Type TBMs

1.2.5 Mixshield

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 City Rail System

1.3.2 Railway and Highway

1.3.3 Municipal Engineering

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 UK Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Russia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Herrenknecht

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Herrenknecht Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 CRTG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 CRTG Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.3 CR

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/energy-and-natural-resources/europe-tunnel-boring-machine-2028-407

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/