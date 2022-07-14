Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A battery energy storage system is a system that stores energy via the use of a battery technology for it to be used at a later time.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Energy Storage Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Battery Energy Storage Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Battery Energy Storage Systems market was valued at 2160.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Secondary Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Battery Energy Storage Systems include ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi and Siemens AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Battery Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Secondary Batteries

Flow Batteries

Others

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-Residential

Utilities

Other Applications

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

LG Chem

NEC

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

AEG Power Solutions

General Electric

Hitachi

Siemens AG

Tesla

The Aes Corporation

Alevo Group

Exergonix

Corvus Energy

East Penn Manufacturing

Enerdel

MHI

NGK Insulators

Toshiba

Trinabess

