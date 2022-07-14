Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A battery energy storage system is a system that stores energy via the use of a battery technology for it to be used at a later time.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Battery Energy Storage Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Battery Energy Storage Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Battery Energy Storage Systems market was valued at 2160.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11090 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Secondary Batteries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Battery Energy Storage Systems include ABB, LG Chem, NEC, Panasonic, Samsung SDI, AEG Power Solutions, General Electric, Hitachi and Siemens AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Battery Energy Storage Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Secondary Batteries
Flow Batteries
Others
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Utilities
Other Applications
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Battery Energy Storage Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ABB
LG Chem
NEC
Panasonic
Samsung SDI
AEG Power Solutions
General Electric
Hitachi
Siemens AG
Tesla
The Aes Corporation
Alevo Group
Exergonix
Corvus Energy
East Penn Manufacturing
Enerdel
MHI
NGK Insulators
Toshiba
Trinabess
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Battery Energy Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Battery Energy Storage Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Battery Energy Storage Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Battery Energy Storage Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Battery Energy Storage Systems Compani
