Floating LNG Market Size, Shares – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The FLNG is one of the methods for developing offshore natural gas fields in which the natural gas is extracted from the seabed, then processed, liquefied, and stored on a floating vessel that will be moored permanently over the field. The stored liquefied natural gas (LNG) will be offloaded to a tanker and taken directly to the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floating LNG in Global, including the following market information:

Global Floating LNG Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Floating LNG market was valued at 9733.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 12820 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small-Scale Capacity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floating LNG include Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Samsung Heavy Industries, TechnipFMC, Golar LNG and Petroliam Nasional Berhad, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Floating LNG companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floating LNG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Floating LNG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small-Scale Capacity

Large-Scale Capacity

Global Floating LNG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Floating LNG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy Enterprises

Government

Global Floating LNG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Floating LNG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Floating LNG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Floating LNG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxon Mobil

Royal Dutch Shell

Samsung Heavy Industries

TechnipFMC

Golar LNG

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floating LNG Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floating LNG Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floating LNG Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floating LNG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floating LNG Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floating LNG Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floating LNG Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floating LNG Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Floating LNG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Floating LNG Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating LNG Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floating LNG Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating LNG Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Floating LNG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Small-Scale Capacity

4.1.3 Large-

