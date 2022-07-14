Global Wood-Pellets Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
White Pellet
Black Pellet
Segment by Application
Power Generation
Industrial Furnace
Civil Use
Others
By Company
Enviva
Pinnacle
Vyborgskaya Cellulose
Rentech
Innogy
Graanul Invest Group
Zilkha Biomass Energy
Canfor
General Biofuels
Pacific BioEnergy
Protocol Energy
PFEIFER
Biomass Secure Power
Viridis Energy
Westervelt
BTH Quitman Hickory
Energex
Lignetics
Equustock
Fram Renewable Fuels
RusForest
Neova
Drax Biomass International
Enova Energy Group
Aoke Ruifeng
DEVOTION
Dalin Biological
Senon Renewable Energy
Xirui New Energy
Weige Bio-tech Energy
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Wood-Pellets Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood-Pellets
1.2 Wood-Pellets Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 White Pellet
1.2.3 Black Pellet
1.3 Wood-Pellets Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood-Pellets Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Power Generation
1.3.3 Industrial Furnace
1.3.4 Civil Use
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Wood-Pellets Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Wood-Pellets Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Wood-Pellets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Wood-Pellets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Wood-Pellets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Wood-Pellets Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Wood-Pellets Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Wood-Pellets Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Wood-Pellets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Wood-Pellets Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-202
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global Anticorrosive Wood Lacquers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood and Textile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Laminated Densified Wood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Densified Laminated Wood Boards Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028