Global Solar PV Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Crystalline Silicon
Compound Type
Others
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
Ground Station
By Company
Hanwha
Sharp
First Solar
Kyocera Solar
SunPower
REC Group
Solar Frontier
Solarworld
NSP
SoloPower
Trina Solar
Yingli
Canadian Solar
Jinko Solar
JA Solar
ReneSola
Shunfeng
Chint Group
Hareonsolar
Eging PV
Risen
HT-SAAE
CSUN
BYD
Hanergy
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Solar PV Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar PV
1.2 Solar PV Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon
1.2.3 Compound Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Solar PV Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Solar PV Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Ground Station
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Solar PV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Solar PV Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Solar PV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 China Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Korea Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Solar PV Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Solar PV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
2.4 Global Solar PV Average Price by Manufacturers (2016
