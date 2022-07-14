Global Solar PV Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Crystalline Silicon

Compound Type

Others

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Ground Station

By Company

Hanwha

Sharp

First Solar

Kyocera Solar

SunPower

REC Group

Solar Frontier

Solarworld

NSP

SoloPower

Trina Solar

Yingli

Canadian Solar

Jinko Solar

JA Solar

ReneSola

Shunfeng

Chint Group

Hareonsolar

Eging PV

Risen

HT-SAAE

CSUN

BYD

Hanergy

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

1 Solar PV Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Solar PV

1.2 Solar PV Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Solar PV Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Crystalline Silicon

1.2.3 Compound Type

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Solar PV Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Solar PV Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Ground Station

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Solar PV Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Solar PV Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Solar PV Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Solar PV Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar PV Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar PV Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Solar PV Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Solar PV Average Price by Manufacturers (2016

