Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Segment by Application

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

By Company

EnerSys

Samsung SDI

LG

Sonnen

Fronius

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Enphase

SAFT

NEC Energy Solutions

BYD

Tianneng Battery

CALB

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems

1.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.3 Lead-acid Battery

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Family Backup Power

1.3.3 Industrial UPS

1.3.4 Unattended Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Off-grid Energy Storage Systems

