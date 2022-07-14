Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are a vital part of underwater activities. The offshore industry could not function without them as ROVs perform crucial installation, inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Offshore ROV in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Forum Energy Technologies
Oceaneering
FMC Technologies
Saab Seaeye Limited
Furgo
Saipem
ECA Group
SMD
LIGHTHOUSE SpA
Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.
TMT
DWTEK
Market Segment by Countries, covering
China
Japan
Korea
Taiwan
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Market Segment by Type, covers
Inspection Class ROV
Light Class ROV
Heavy Class ROV
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Drilling Support
Construction Support
Offshore Inspection
Others
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV market.
Chapter 1, to describe Offshore ROV Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Offshore ROV, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Offshore ROV, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Offshore ROV market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Offshore ROV Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Inspection Class ROV
1.2.2 Light Class ROV
1.2.3 Heavy Class ROV
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Drilling Support
1.3.2 Construction Support
1.3.3 Offshore Inspection
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Forum Energy Technologies
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Offshore ROV Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 Forum Energy Technologies Offshore ROV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Oceaneering
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Offshore ROV Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Oceaneering Offshore ROV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Offshore Containers Market 2022 Forecast to 2028
Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Offshore AUV Market 2017 Forecast to 2022
Asia Pacific Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Southeast Asia Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast