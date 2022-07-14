Asia-Pacific Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Thermal treatment air filtration is a method of filtering exhaust gases generated by various industrial processes. The exhaust gases are heated to a very high temperature in the oxidizing chamber, thus breaking the bond between polluting compounds. The compounds then mix with the oxygen present in the chamber to form CO2 and H2O. It is suitable for removing hazardous airborne pollutants, VOCs, and other toxic chemicals from the industrial air stream. This technique can purify the industrial air stream to purity levels of up to 99.5%.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Thermal Treatment Air Filtration in Asia-Pacific market, especially in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, India and Australia. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fives

Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC

D?rr AG

JOHN ZINK COMPANY

ZEECO

Eisenmann

CECO Environmental

Honeywell International

CTP

Anguil Environmental

Process Combustion Corporation

CEC-ricm

Catalytic Products International (CPI)

Bayeco

The CMM Group

Air Clear

Perceptive Industries

Pollution Systems

Glenro

APC Technologies

Market Segment by Countries, covering

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Market Segment by Type, covers

Thermal Oxidizer

Catalytic Oxidizer

Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer

Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas industry

Automotive industry

Chemical industry

Coating & Printing industry

Electronics industry

Food and Pharmaceutical industry

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the Asia-Pacific Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market.

Chapter 1, to describe Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the Asia-Pacific market by countries, covering China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, India and Australia, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Thermal Treatment Air Filtration, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 Regin, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Thermal Oxidizer

1.2.2 Catalytic Oxidizer

1.2.3 Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer

1.2.4 Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizer

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas industry

1.3.2 Automotive industry

1.3.3 Chemical industry

1.3.4 Coating & Printing industry

1.3.5 Electronics industry

1.3.6 Food and Pharmaceutical industry

1.3.1 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 China Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Korea Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Japan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 India Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Australia Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Fives

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Fives Thermal Treatment Air Filtration Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC

2.2.1 Business

