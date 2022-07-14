Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Portable Solid State Battery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Solid State Battery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Above 500MAH

20MAH?500MAH

Less than 20MAH

Segment by Application

Consumer & Portable Electronics

Electric Vehicle

Energy Harvesting

Wearable & Medical Devices

By Company

Blue Solutions

Brightvolt

Cymbet Corporation

Dyson

Excellatron Solid State

Front Edge Technology

Ganfeng Lithium

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Huber+Suhner

Ilika

Infinite Power Solution

Keracel

Ngk Spark Plug

Planar Energy Devices

ProLogium

Qing Tao Energy Development

Quantumscape

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung

Seeo Inc.

Solid Power

STMicroelectronics

Toyota Motor Corporation

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Solid State Battery Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Above 500MAH

1.2.3 20MAH?500MAH

1.2.4 Less than 20MAH

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Consumer & Portable Electronics

1.3.3 Electric Vehicle

1.3.4 Energy Harvesting

1.3.5 Wearable & Medical Devices

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Production

2.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028



