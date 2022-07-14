Uncategorized

Global Outdoor Solar LED Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Outdoor Solar LED market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Solar LED market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Less than 39W

 

40W to 149W

 

More than 150W

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Company

Greenshine New Energy

Jiawei

LEADSUN

OkSolar

SBM-SolarTech

SEPCO Solar Electric Power Company

Signify Holding

SOKOYO

Solar Street Lights USA

Sunna Design SA

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Outdoor Solar LED Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Less than 39W
1.2.3 40W to 149W
1.2.4 More than 150W
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Solar LED Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Solar LED Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Outdoor Solar LED Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Outdoor Solar LED by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Outdoor Solar LED Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Outdoor Solar LED Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Outdoor Solar LED Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Solar LED Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Outdoor Solar LED Sales Market Share by

 

