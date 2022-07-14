Uncategorized

Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

NCM Type

 

NCA Type

 

Segment by Application

New Energy Vehicles

3C Electronics

Others

By Company

GEM Co., Ltd

Umicore

CNGR Corporation

Brunp Recycling

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

Kelong New Energy

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

Fangyuan

Greatpower Technology

Ronbay Technology

Hunan Changyuan Lico

GanfengLithium

Jiana Energy

Jinchuan Group

Zhejiang Power

Production by Region

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor
1.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 NCM Type
1.2.3 NCA Type
1.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles
1.3.3 3C Electronics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 China Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Japan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type

 

