Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
NCM Type
NCA Type
Segment by Application
New Energy Vehicles
3C Electronics
Others
By Company
GEM Co., Ltd
Umicore
CNGR Corporation
Brunp Recycling
Tanaka Chemical Corporation
Kelong New Energy
Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt
Fangyuan
Greatpower Technology
Ronbay Technology
Hunan Changyuan Lico
GanfengLithium
Jiana Energy
Jinchuan Group
Zhejiang Power
Production by Region
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor
1.2 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 NCM Type
1.2.3 NCA Type
1.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 New Energy Vehicles
1.3.3 3C Electronics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 China Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Japan Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Li-ion Battery Ternary Precursor Market Share by Company Type
