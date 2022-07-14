Global Electronic Fuzes Market Outlook 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Mortar Fuzes
Artillery Fuzes
Rocket and Missile Fuzes
Aircraft Fuzes
Others
Segment by Application
Civil Applications
Military Applications
Other Applications
By Company
L3 Technologies
Orbital ATK (Northrop Grumman)
Kaman
Expal (Maxam Group)
JUNGHANS Microtec GmbH
Reutech
DIXI Microtechniques
Sandeep Metalcraft
Reshef Technologies
Production by Region
North America
Europe
India
Israel
South Africa
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Electronic Fuzes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Fuzes
1.2 Electronic Fuzes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Mortar Fuzes
1.2.3 Artillery Fuzes
1.2.4 Rocket and Missile Fuzes
1.2.5 Aircraft Fuzes
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Electronic Fuzes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Civil Applications
1.3.3 Military Applications
1.3.4 Other Applications
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Electronic Fuzes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Electronic Fuzes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.4 India Electronic Fuzes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Israel Electronic Fuzes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.6 South Africa Electronic Fuzes Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Electronic Fuzes Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
