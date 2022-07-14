North America and Europe Autocrane Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
“Autocrane means a lifting device incorporating a cable suspended latticed boom or hydraulic telescopic boom designed to be moved between operating locations by transport over the road.
The most basic type of mobile crane consists of a steel truss or telescopic boom mounted on a mobile platform, which may is wheeled (including “”truck”” carriers). The boom is hinged at the bottom, and can be raised and lowered by cables or by hydraulic cylinders.
In this report, we mention the autocrane including rough-terrain crane, all-terrain crane and truck crane, do not include crawler crane.”
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Autocrane in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
XCMG
Tadano
Zoomlion
Manitowoc
Liebherr
Sany
Terex
Furukawa
Sichuan Changjiang
Action Construction Equipment
Altec Industries
Liugong
Elliott Equipment
Broderson
Liaoning Fuwa
B?cker Maschinenwerke
Manitex
Market Segment by Countries, covering
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Market Segment by Type, covers
All Terrain Crane
Truck Crane
Trailer-Mounted Crane
Rough Terrain Crane
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Industries
Utilities
Others
There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Autocrane market.
Chapter 1, to describe Autocrane Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Autocrane, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Autocrane, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;
Chapter 14, Autocrane market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.
Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);
Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.
Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Autocrane Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 All Terrain Crane
1.2.2 Truck Crane
1.2.3 Trailer-Mounted Crane
1.2.4 Rough Terrain Crane
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Industries
1.3.3 Utilities
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Countries
1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 XCMG
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Autocrane Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Type 1
2.1.2.2 Type 2
2.1.3 XCMG Autocrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.2 Tadano
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Autocrane Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Type 1
2.2.2.2 Type 2
2.2.3 Tadano Autocrane Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)
2.3 Zoomlion
2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/