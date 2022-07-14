Biogas Plants Construction Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A biogas plant optimises the utilisation of manure, waste and other organic feedstock by converting the biomasses into energy and valuable bio-fertiliser. This report focuses on Biogas plants engineering market, and the players analysis refers to Engineering Procurement Construction Companies/EPC Companies for biogas plants.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biogas Plants Construction in Global, including the following market information:

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biogas Plants Construction market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Digestion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biogas Plants Construction include PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, BioConstruct, IES BIOGAS, SEBIGAS, WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH, Xergi A/S, BTS Biogas and HoSt, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Biogas Plants Construction companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Digestion

Dry Digestion

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Agricultural

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biogas Plants Construction revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biogas Plants Construction revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

EnviTec Biogas AG

BioConstruct

IES BIOGAS

SEBIGAS

WELTEC BIOPOWER GmbH

Xergi A/S

BTS Biogas

HoSt

IG Biogas

Zorg Biogas AG

BTA International GmbH

kIEFER TEK LTD

Lundsby Biogas A / S

Finn Biogas

Ludan Group

Naskeo

Agraferm GmbH

Mitsui E&S Engineering Co., Ltd

Hitachi Zosen Inova

Toyo Engineering Corp.

Qingdao Green Land Environment Equipment Co., Ltd.

Xinyuan Environment Project

Shandong Tianmu Environment Engineering Co., Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biogas Plants Construction Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biogas Plants Construction Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biogas Plants Construction Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biogas Plants Construction Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biogas Plants Construction Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biogas Plants Construction Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Biogas Plants Construction Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Biogas Plants Construction Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biogas Plants Construction Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biogas Plants Construction Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biogas Plants Construction Companies

