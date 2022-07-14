Robot Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The wide adoption of service and industrial robots to perform tasks alongside humans in hazardous environments has led to the power demands of today?s robots to vary drastically. To address this, global battery manufacturer Ultralife Corporation is inviting design engineers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to take part in its market research about the next generation of power solutions for the robotics sector.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Robot Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Robot Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Robot Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Robot Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Robot Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lead-acid Battery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Robot Battery include Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Exide Technologies, Beining Powe, VARTA AG, East Penn, FNC, Douglas Battery Mfg. Co., RAMS and Dongguan Power Long Battery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Robot Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Robot Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robot Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lead-acid Battery
Lithium Battery
Nickel-metal Hydride Battery
Other
Global Robot Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robot Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Robot
AGV Robot
Service Robot
Other
Global Robot Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Robot Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Robot Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Robot Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Robot Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Robot Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Storage Battery Systems, LLC
Exide Technologies
Beining Powe
VARTA AG
East Penn
FNC
Douglas Battery Mfg. Co.
RAMS
Dongguan Power Long Battery
Dongguan Large Electronics Co., Ltd
Dongguan Yunsum Electronics Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Robot Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Robot Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Robot Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Robot Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Robot Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Robot Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Robot Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Robot Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Robot Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Robot Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Robot Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Robot Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Robot Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robot Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Robot Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Robot Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Robot Battery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Lead-acid Battery
4.1.3 Lithium Batter
