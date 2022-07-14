Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report focus on Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market. Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) are a distinct class of small reactor systems, typically of under 30MW electricity and 100MW thermal output, which are expected to occupy distinct and different market niches, in comparison to larger Small Modular Reactors (SMR?s).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

High Temperature Reactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) include Westinghouse Electric Company, Toshiba, OKBM Afrikantov, OKB Gidropress, X-energy, CNEA & INVAP, Seaborg Technologies, IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design and Kurchatov Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

High Temperature Reactors

Molten Salt Reactors

Liquid Metal Reactor (LMR)

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Westinghouse Electric Company

Toshiba

OKBM Afrikantov

OKB Gidropress

X-energy

CNEA & INVAP

Seaborg Technologies

IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design

Kurchatov Institute

Areva TA (DCNS group)

Gen4 Energy

JAERI

NuScale Power LLC

KAERI

Intellectual Ventures

U-Battery consortium

RDIPE

Teploelectroproekt

