Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report focus on Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market. Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) are a distinct class of small reactor systems, typically of under 30MW electricity and 100MW thermal output, which are expected to occupy distinct and different market niches, in comparison to larger Small Modular Reactors (SMR?s).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) in Global, including the following market information:
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
High Temperature Reactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) include Westinghouse Electric Company, Toshiba, OKBM Afrikantov, OKB Gidropress, X-energy, CNEA & INVAP, Seaborg Technologies, IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design and Kurchatov Institute, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
High Temperature Reactors
Molten Salt Reactors
Liquid Metal Reactor (LMR)
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Military
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
Others
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Westinghouse Electric Company
Toshiba
OKBM Afrikantov
OKB Gidropress
X-energy
CNEA & INVAP
Seaborg Technologies
IPPE & Teploelektroproekt Design
Kurchatov Institute
Areva TA (DCNS group)
Gen4 Energy
JAERI
NuScale Power LLC
KAERI
Intellectual Ventures
U-Battery consortium
RDIPE
Teploelectroproekt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Micro Nuclear Reactors (MNRs) Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
