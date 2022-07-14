North America and Europe Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“STATCOM or Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM is also called Static Var Generator, SVG) is a shunt device, which uses force-commutated power electronics (i.e. GTO, IGBT) to control power flow and improve transient stability on electrical power networks. It is also a member of the so-called Flexible AC Transmission System (FACTS) devices. The STATCOM basically performs the same function as the static var compensators but with some advantages.

According to Component, SVG can be divided into GTO type, IGBT type, IGCT type, SCR type, GTR type, MOSFET type. FACTS-based power conversion equipment generally used full-controlled devices, mainly choose GTO, modified GTO (IGBT, MTO, ETO) and (HV) IGBT and other devices.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ABB

Siemens

Rongxin

Sieyuan Electric

Hitachi

Mitsubishi Electric

S&C Electric

GE

AMSC

Ingeteam

Beijing In-power Electric Co., Ltd

Comsys AB

Merus Power

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Voltage STATCOM

High Voltage STATCOM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Renewable Energy

Electric Utilities

Industrial & Manufacturing

Others

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market.

Chapter 1, to describe Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low Voltage STATCOM

1.2.2 High Voltage STATCOM

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Renewable Energy

1.3.2 Electric Utilities

1.3.3 Industrial & Manufacturing

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Countries

1.4.1 United States Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Canada Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.3 United Kingdom Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.4 Germany Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.5 France Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.6 Italy Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.4.7 Spain Status and Prospect (2017-2028)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 ABB

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 ABB Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2021)

2.2 Siemens

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Siemens Gate Bipolar Transistors STATCOM Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Mar

