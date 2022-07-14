Fire Performance Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Performance Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Fire Performance Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fire Performance Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Fire Performance Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fire Performance Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fire Rated30 minutes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fire Performance Cables include ALMAS CABLE, Cables Britain, BATT Cables, RS Components, Draka, RR Kabel, Qing Cables, Reka Cables Ltd and AEI Cables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fire Performance Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fire Performance Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Fire Performance Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fire Rated30 minutes
Fire Rated60 minutes
Fire Rated120 minutes
Global Fire Performance Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Fire Performance Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Communication
Machinery
Global Fire Performance Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Fire Performance Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fire Performance Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fire Performance Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fire Performance Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Fire Performance Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ALMAS CABLE
Cables Britain
BATT Cables
RS Components
Draka
RR Kabel
Qing Cables
Reka Cables Ltd
AEI Cables
Cleveland Cable Company
Ducab
Nexans
THORNE & DERRICK
FP Cables
MICC Ltd
Eland Cables
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fire Performance Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fire Performance Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fire Performance Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fire Performance Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fire Performance Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fire Performance Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fire Performance Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fire Performance Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fire Performance Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fire Performance Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fire Performance Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Performance Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Performance Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Performance Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Performance Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Performance Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
