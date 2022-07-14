Armoured Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Armoured Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global Armoured Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Armoured Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Armoured Cables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Armoured Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Aluminium Wire Armour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Armoured Cables include Eland Cables, RS Components, Byson Cables, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited, Berthelot, Cables RCT, General Cable, Dallas Trading and Nexans and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Armoured Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Armoured Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Aluminium Wire Armour

Steel Wire Armour

Global Armoured Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Metallurgy

Machinery Manufacturing

Global Armoured Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Armoured Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Armoured Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Armoured Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Armoured Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eland Cables

RS Components

Byson Cables

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited

Berthelot

Cables RCT

General Cable

Dallas Trading

Nexans

BRITISH CABLES COMPANY LIMITED

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Armoured Cables Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Armoured Cables Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Armoured Cables Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Armoured Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Armoured Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Armoured Cables Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Armoured Cables Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Armoured Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Armoured Cables Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Armoured Cables Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Armoured Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armoured Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Armoured Cables Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armoured Cables Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armoured Cables Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armoured Cables Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Armoured Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Aluminium Wir

