Armoured Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Armoured Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Armoured Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Armoured Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Armoured Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Armoured Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Aluminium Wire Armour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Armoured Cables include Eland Cables, RS Components, Byson Cables, Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited, Berthelot, Cables RCT, General Cable, Dallas Trading and Nexans and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Armoured Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Armoured Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Aluminium Wire Armour
Steel Wire Armour
Global Armoured Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical
Metallurgy
Machinery Manufacturing
Global Armoured Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Armoured Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Armoured Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Armoured Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Armoured Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Armoured Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eland Cables
RS Components
Byson Cables
Relicab Cable Manufacturing Limited
Berthelot
Cables RCT
General Cable
Dallas Trading
Nexans
BRITISH CABLES COMPANY LIMITED
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Armoured Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Armoured Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Armoured Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Armoured Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Armoured Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Armoured Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Armoured Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Armoured Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Armoured Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Armoured Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Armoured Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Armoured Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Armoured Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armoured Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Armoured Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Armoured Cables Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Armoured Cables Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Aluminium Wir
