Global Underfloor Heating Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

“””Underfloor heating (UFH) is a heating system that uses embedded pipes or electric heating cables beneath a finished floor so that heat radiates steadily from floor level.

It is a form of central heating using conduction, radiation and convection. Underfloor heating (UFH)?s advantages main include two aspects: it provides better quality heating without draughts or dry air, but also that, because of its low operating temperature; it can be easily linked in with alternative heating sources that output at the same low temperatures.”””

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Underfloor Heating in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Raychem

Myson

Warmup

ThermoSoft International

Flexel International

Emerson

Calorique

Danfoss A/S

Daikin

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hydronic Underfloor Heating

Electric Underfloor Heating

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Building

Residential Building

Industrial Building

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Underfloor Heating market.

Chapter 1, to describe Underfloor Heating Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Underfloor Heating, with sales, revenue, and price of Underfloor Heating, in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Underfloor Heating, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 12, Underfloor Heating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Underfloor Heating sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Underfloor Heating Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hydronic Underfloor Heating

1.2.2 Electric Underfloor Heating

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial Building

1.3.2 Residential Building

1.3.3 Industrial Building

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)

1.4.4 South America, Mi

