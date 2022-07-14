Global Underfloor Heating Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028
“””Underfloor heating (UFH) is a heating system that uses embedded pipes or electric heating cables beneath a finished floor so that heat radiates steadily from floor level.
It is a form of central heating using conduction, radiation and convection. Underfloor heating (UFH)?s advantages main include two aspects: it provides better quality heating without draughts or dry air, but also that, because of its low operating temperature; it can be easily linked in with alternative heating sources that output at the same low temperatures.”””
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Underfloor Heating in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Raychem
Myson
Warmup
ThermoSoft International
Flexel International
Emerson
Calorique
Danfoss A/S
Daikin
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Hydronic Underfloor Heating
Electric Underfloor Heating
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Building
Residential Building
Industrial Building
Other
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Underfloor Heating market.
Chapter 1, to describe Underfloor Heating Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Underfloor Heating, with sales, revenue, and price of Underfloor Heating, in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Underfloor Heating, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 12, Underfloor Heating market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Underfloor Heating sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Underfloor Heating Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Hydronic Underfloor Heating
1.2.2 Electric Underfloor Heating
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial Building
1.3.2 Residential Building
1.3.3 Industrial Building
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.3 UK Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.4 India Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America, Mi
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
2022 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Mats and Cables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Cables Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Underfloor Heating Actuator Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
2022 Global Electric Underfloor Heating Mats Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version