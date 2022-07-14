Airfield Lighting Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Airfield Lighting Cables in global, including the following market information:
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)
Global top five Airfield Lighting Cables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Airfield Lighting Cables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Primary circuit Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Airfield Lighting Cables include Eland Cables, LEONI, Nexans, Unika Cable, Prysmian Australia, Permanoid, Power Flex Cables, Batt Cables and Aberdare Cables, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Airfield Lighting Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Primary circuit
Secondary circuit
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power
Telecommunication
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)
Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Airfield Lighting Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Airfield Lighting Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Airfield Lighting Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)
Key companies Airfield Lighting Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eland Cables
LEONI
Nexans
Unika Cable
Prysmian Australia
Permanoid
Power Flex Cables
Batt Cables
Aberdare Cables
atg airports limited
Caledonian Cables Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Airfield Lighting Cables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Airfield Lighting Cables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Airfield Lighting Cables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Airfield Lighting Cables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Airfield Lighting Cables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Airfield Lighting Cables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airfield Lighting Cables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Airfield Lighting Cables Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Airfield Lighting Cables Companies
4 S
