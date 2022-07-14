North America and Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind. Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems in North America and Europe market, especially in United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries/Regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

Market Segment by Countries, covering

United States

United Kingdom

Canada

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Market Segment by Type, covers

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Off-Board

On-Board

There are 19 Chapters to deeply display the North America and Europe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market.

Chapter 1, to describe Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the manufacturers of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the North America and Europe market by countries, covering United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with sales, price, revenue and market share of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, for each country, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13 to analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering 7 countries, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications;

Chapter 14, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market forecast, by countries, type and application, with sales, price, revenue and growth rate forecast, from 2022 to 2028;

Chapter 15, to analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process, etc.

Chapter 16, to analyze the industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream end users (buyers);

Chapter 17, to describe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, etc.

Chapter 18 and 19, to describe the research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology and data source.

Table of content

