Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Outlook 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Shunt Compensation

 

Series Compensation

 

Segment by Application

Metal Industry

Utilities

Railway

Mining

By Company

ABB

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

RXPE

GE

Toshiba

Sieyuan Electric

Hyosung

AMSC

Production by Region

Europe

North America

China

Japan

Central & South America

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS)
1.2 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Shunt Compensation
1.2.3 Series Compensation
1.3 Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Metal Industry
1.3.3 Utilities
1.3.4 Railway
1.3.5 Mining
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 Europe Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 North America Flexible Alternating Current Transmission Systems (FACTS) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2

 

