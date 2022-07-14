Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Passenger Information System Market 2022 Forecast to 2028
The Passenger Information System, PIS, is the operating tool responsible for providing, at any time, visual and audio information to passengers at stations and transfer facilities, both automatically or programmed manually.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Passenger Information System in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
EKE-Electronics
Teleste Corporation
Atos SE
Televic Group
SAIRA Electronics
AMiT
Indra
Thales Group
Mitsubishi Electric
Toshiba
Toyo Denki
Neusoft
Potevio
Sunwin Intelligent
Beijing Century Real Technology
GLARUN TECHNOLOGY
Shenzhen Beihai Rail Transit Technology
Contron
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
LCD Display System
LED Display System
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metro
Train
Airplane
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Passenger Information System market.
Chapter 1, to describe Passenger Information System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Passenger Information System, with sales, revenue, and price of Passenger Information System, in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2020 and 2021;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Passenger Information System, for each region, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2017 to 2022;
Chapter 12, Passenger Information System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2022 to 2028;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Passenger Information System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of content
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Passenger Information System Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 LCD Display System
1.2.2 LED Display System
1.2.3 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Metro
1.3.2 Train
1.3.3 Airplane
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2017-2028)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
