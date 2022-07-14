Global Pain Patches Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Pain Patches market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pain Patches market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Buprenorphine
Fentanyl
Segment by Application
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online pharmacies
By Company
Viatris
Johnson & Johnson Services
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Sanofi
Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical
GlaxoSmithKline
Novartis
Nichiban
Teikoku Seiyaku
Mentholatum
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pain Patches Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Buprenorphine
1.2.3 Fentanyl
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pain Patches Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies
1.3.4 Online pharmacies
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pain Patches Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Pain Patches Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pain Patches Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Pain Patches Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Pain Patches Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Pain Patches by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Pain Patches Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Pain Patches Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Pain Patches Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Pain Patches Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Pain Patches Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Pain Patches Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers
