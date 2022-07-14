Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dual Axis Solar Trackers in global, including the following market information:

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Dual Axis Solar Trackers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dual Axis Solar Trackers market was valued at 5010 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11060 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Dual Axis Solar Trackers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dual Axis Solar Trackers include AllEarth Renewables, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower and DEGERenergie GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dual Axis Solar Trackers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Dual Axis Solar Trackers

Passive Dual Axis Solar Trackers

Active Dual Axis Solar Trackers

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Small Commercial Solar Projects

Others

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dual Axis Solar Trackers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dual Axis Solar Trackers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dual Axis Solar Trackers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Dual Axis Solar Trackers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AllEarth Renewables

Sun Action Trackers

SunPower

DEGERenergie GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dual Axis Solar Trackers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dual Axis Solar Trackers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dual Axis Solar Trackers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dual Axis Solar Trackers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dual Axis Solar Trackers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dual Axis Solar Trackers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dual Axis Solar Trackers Companies

