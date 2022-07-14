Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CCS1 Connector Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector include Tesla, ITT Cannon, Brugg Cables, Huber+Suhner, PHOENIX CONTACT, Heliox, CEJN, Evgo and (Ebusbar) Shenzhen Busbar Sci-Tech Development Co., LTD and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CCS1 Connector
CCS2 Connector
Type1 Connector
Type2 Connector
GBT Connector
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Private Charging Station
Public Charging Station
Others
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tesla
ITT Cannon
Brugg Cables
Huber+Suhner
PHOENIX CONTACT
Heliox
CEJN
Evgo
(Ebusbar) Shenzhen Busbar Sci-Tech Development Co., LTD
Luoyang Zhengqi Machinery Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electric Vehicle Liquid-Cooled Charging Connector Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Glo
