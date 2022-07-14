Portable Solid State Battery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Solid State Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Portable Solid State Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Portable Solid State Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Above 500MAH Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Portable Solid State Battery include Blue Solutions, Brightvolt, Cymbet Corporation, Dyson, Excellatron Solid State, Front Edge Technology, Ganfeng Lithium, Hitachi Zosen Corporation and Huber+Suhner, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Portable Solid State Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Above 500MAH
20MAH?500MAH
Less than 20MAH
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer & Portable Electronics
Electric Vehicle
Energy Harvesting
Wearable & Medical Devices
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Portable Solid State Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Portable Solid State Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Portable Solid State Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Portable Solid State Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Blue Solutions
Brightvolt
Cymbet Corporation
Dyson
Excellatron Solid State
Front Edge Technology
Ganfeng Lithium
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Huber+Suhner
Ilika
Infinite Power Solution
Keracel
Ngk Spark Plug
Planar Energy Devices
ProLogium
Qing Tao Energy Development
Quantumscape
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung
Seeo Inc.
Solid Power
STMicroelectronics
Toyota Motor Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Portable Solid State Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Portable Solid State Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Portable Solid State Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Portable Solid State Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Portable Solid State Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Portable Solid State Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Portable Solid State Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Portable Solid State Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Solid State Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Solid State Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Solid State Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Solid State Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
