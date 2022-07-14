Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nicotinamide riboside (NR) is claimed to be a new form pyridine-nucleoside of vitamin B3 that functions as a precursor to nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide or NAD+.?The metabolism of NR is unique from that of other more commonly known forms of vitamin?B3, nicotinamide and nicotinic acid.?Specifically, NR has been shown in a pre-clinical study to be the most effective form of vitamin B3 ?at increasing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+)2.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) in global, including the following market information:

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) include Chroma Dex, Elysium Health, Tru Niagen, Thorne, Zhejiang Jiahua Pharmchemical, Shenzhen Longgesheng Technology and Bontac Bio-engineering, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Food Grade

Other

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chroma Dex

Elysium Health

Tru Niagen

Thorne

Zhejiang Jiahua Pharmchemical

Shenzhen Longgesheng Technology

Bontac Bio-engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nicotinamide Ribose (NR) Companies

4 S

